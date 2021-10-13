Area Arrests for Oct. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Norvell Lee Hall Jr., 60, 1306 Vann Circle-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Edward Todd Hudson, 23, 704 Temple Grove Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and simple battery.
• Celso Jacinto-Antonio, 56, 416 Ross Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and violation of a limited driving permit.
• Rhonda Jones, 45, 1853 Tillery Square Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance, drugs not in their original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William John Skiles, 32, 452 Red Bud Ave., Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Mario Bautista, 34, 900 Grandfield Place-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, taillights violation and driving without a valid license.
• Robert Jordan Lay, 28, 703 W. Crawford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object and hit and run (failure to stop/return to the accident scene).
• Francisco Salaices Jr., 35, 430 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
