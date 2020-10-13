Area Arrests for Oct. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Julian Barrientos, 27, 2464 Quarles Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Sixto Maximino Perez-Morales, 27, 518 Parkside Place-35, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Rhett Lee Satterfield, 24, 826 Shugart Road-B2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and failure to report an accident.
• Bradley Everette Simmons, 49, 203 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Leamon Skeens, 20, no address listed, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with aggravated assault (gun), aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), felony interference with government property, DUI (drugs), felony tampering with evidence, reckless driving, running a red light, passing in no-passing zones, hit and run, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• Tyler Steven Thomason, 31, 835 Duvall Road-8, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Tracy Von Roach, 44, 593 Oakman Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and trafficking in meth.
• Gregory Lee Shepard, 50, 500 Colter Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by shoplifting, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.