Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Leeann Davis, 36, 156 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Teresa Seawright McAllister, 54, 328 Big Oak St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Jerry Lee Farner, 41, 856-A Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), false imprisonment and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Keith Bradley Bearden, 33, 1279 Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Loren Alan Cantrell, 40, 31 Ann Road S.E., Cartersville, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Chopper Lee Garrett, 33, 232 Sizemore Lane, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Scott Gazaway, 41, 22 Hoyt Drive, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Amanda Dawn Headrick. 36, 136 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Tabitha Lynn Nix, 33, 119 Victoria Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, improper U-turns and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Brittany Michelle Pangle, 31, 205 Nashville St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Ladane Smith, 38, 733 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Fallon Brooke Allen, 37, 3104 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Ray Patterson, 36, 706 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and felony failure to appear.
