Area Arrests for Oct. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alisha Nicole Bates, 31, 119 Rosedale Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• Joshua David Brothers, 36, 601 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Zavion Kentwon Gladney, 19, 1126 Village Main St., Stone Mountain, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Timothy Lawrence Harper, 49, 571 Spring Place Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Stephen Randall Lankford, 42, 110 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kourtney Lauren McNelley, 38, 2476 Quarles Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Dustin Ray Mowery, 29, 176 Virgil Rymer Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Manuel Sierra-Ortega, 29, 1780 N. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery, aggravated assault (gun) and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• April Lynn Williams, 33, 405 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony bail jumping.
• Kayra Nicole Barbaree, 26, 1507 N. Tibbs Bridge Road-140, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a lights violation.
• Joshua David Francisco, 29, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the Dalton State College Police Department with felony interference with government property, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
