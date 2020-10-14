Area Arrests for Oct. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joseph Tracy Henson, 46, 169 N. Star Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Harold Allen Bartley, 63, 713 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Randy Leaveal Deal, 46, 667 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object, improper passing in a no-passing zone and driving on defective tires.
• Brandon Lee Pack, 32, 712 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and crossing guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Jason Dewayne Rickell, 33, Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Carlee Madison Rogers, 26, 3189 Rauschenberg Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Fernando Francisco-Lopez, 25, 804 N. 5th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Ethan Mark Greene, 22, 1609 Hitt Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, taillights violation, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony.
• Anthony Phillips, 18, 342 Key St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Kenneth Jason Swann, 40, 100 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, misdemeanor driving without a valid license and two counts of possession of a schedule 2 substance.
