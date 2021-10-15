Area Arrests for Oct. 16/17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jessica Lynn Cress, 31, 8430 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Alan Leon Fugate, 47, 8430 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Andrew Blue Akins, 27, 613 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jose Guadalupe Carrillo-Munoz, 44, 3369 Chatsworth Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
• Amanda Arlene Conner, 39, 430 Bethel Church Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Billy Michael Headley, 58, 295 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Bruce Edward Long, 55, 458 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and criminal trespass.
• Eddie Meraz, 27, 115 Altamont Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Corey Madison Cochran, 25, 173 Majestic Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Michael Anthony Quero, 30, 511 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with robbery, battery (family violence), terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor probation violation and harassing communications.
