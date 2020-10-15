Area Arrests for Oct. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Curtis Eugene Smith, 33, 760 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Yulene Garcia, 18, 414 Whitener Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Jack Roland Hackney, 70, 203 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Edgar Maldonado Madrid, 27, 89 Hunters Ridge Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
• Amanda Joelle Shaw, 28, 204 Main St., LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with obtaining or attempting to obtain drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of material fact.
• Allen Lee Smith, 41, 4473 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Hannah Chrisslynn Sproles, 18, 1486 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Christopher Tinson, 26, 829 Sam Love Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.