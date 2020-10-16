Area Arrests for Oct.17-18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charles Allen Reed, 33, 128 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Justin Kyle Robert Bennett, 29, 1652 Fox Bridge Road-17, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Christopher Hill, 43, 2814 Lyle Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Abraham Terrance Jefferies, 19, 2200 Shannon Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• William Thomas Johnson, 28, 1261 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with electronic transmission/posting of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct without consent.
• Dakota Reese Martin, 29, 234 Pack Road, Granger, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Alesha Marie Nicholson, 33, 141 S. Emerald Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• John Russell Owenby, 51, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sherry Wynne Snelling, 50, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Roderick Zebulon White, 33, 1306 Underwood St.-312, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jennifer Leigh Woodring, 48, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sean David Ausec, 32, 15 Sealy Place, Pendergrass, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Kaleb Dorian Cagle, 19, 25 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21 and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
