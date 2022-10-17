Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration.
The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Richard McKinley Ray, 55, 695 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
• Jonathan Diaz-Diaz, 40, 9410 Eastfield Road, Thonotosassa, Florida, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’ Office with fugitive from justice (Hillsborough County, Florida).
• Christian Gerardo Gutierrez-Roman, 21, 700 Underwood St.-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), simple battery (family violence), burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and obstructing an emergency call.
• Bradley Hardy Jordan, 43, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ryan Wilson McCulley, 49, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Victoria Haley Negron, 28, 112 Randy Circle, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee).
• Connie Sue Rafferty, 59, homeless, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
• Scott Michael Wish, 55, 925 Mountain View Road, Trion, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting.
• Christopher James Cunningham, 22, 3180 Reed Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Damian Blake Davis, 28, 205 Polk Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• Kayla Faye Kendrick, 29, 112 Quail Run Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Jeffrey Dewayne Land Jr., 45, 1463 Sane Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon), battery, battery (family violence), two counts of terroristic threats and acts, two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Natasha Regina McCray, 48, 1485 Holly Ave., Merritt, Florida, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI and failure to yield while turning left.
• David Neil Wade, 28, 306 Crystal Place-7, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Daniel Ray Casson, 40, 159 Smyna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Carter Micheal Collins, 20, 265 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Dusty Zane Hall, 39, 277 N. Henderson Bend, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• Eliseo Alexy Pimentel, 25, 1300 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Cameron Lewis Prince, 34, 2053 Upper Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, two counts of felony probation violation and driving without insurance.
• Dwight Cranston Blanchard, 66, 578 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, reckless driving and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• Erica Nicole Gentry, 27, 578 Richardson Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• Oliver Grant Hogan Yowell, 25, 5010 Old Oak Trace, Roswell, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a taillights violation.
