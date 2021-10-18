Area Arrests for Oct. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaron Lee Hardin, 36, 1725 Brushtown Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Polk County, Tennessee).
• Kristen Leah Annear, 39, 5145 Kelly St. N.W.-9, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, drugs not in their original container and pedestrian under the influence.
• Sarah Beth Killough, 33, 197 Cane Break Road, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence).
• Gabriel Alejandro Martinez, 17, 598 W. Nance Springs Road S.W., Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Carol Maria Shaffor, 39, 300 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Rafael Alvarez, 30, 861 Cherokee Boys Estate Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property, DUI, open container violation, aggressive driving, reckless driving, passing in no-passing zones, following too closely, hit and run and failure to report an accident.
• Thomas Cervantes, 22, 1813 Brady Drive-13, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and a tire violation.
• Jason Carl Ford, 34, 5414 Longview Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jerod Marquiz Grant, 37, 1209 Georgian Place-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Carrie Jane Rainey, 38, 11537 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances).
• Dakota Wayne Smith, 31, 3373 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Cameron Alexander Stephens, 32, 1643 Fox Bridge Road-10, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Rickey Ralph Wheat, 60, 1670 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Adilen Castillo Aragon, 27, 106 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Jamenez Fidel-Lopez, 20, 704 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper turn, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Joseph Tracy Greene, 52, 723 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Jackie Melvin Lawson, 53, 316 Mulkey Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, parole violation and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Mathew John Milewski, 60, 15014 Reid Court-112, Grand Haven, Michigan, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Meghan Christina Pittman, 26, 89 Hooker Lane, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with third-degree arson and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Tanner Andrew Sosebee, 21, 340 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• William Travis Barnes, 48, 3354 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, misdemeanor probation violation, felony probation violation, taillights violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper use of dealer tag and driving without insurance.
• Wilmer Zelon, 23, 1411 Noland Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
