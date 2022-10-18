Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Stephen Michael Hymes, 32, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-714, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Brittany Nicole Oglesby, 26, 1744 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice.
• Teresa Christine Peterson, 52, 523 Rock Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Kayleigh Gwendolyn Pittman, 22, 2631 Roberts Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Cory James Williams, 33, 58 N. Williams Road, Talking Rock, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
