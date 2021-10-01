Area Arrests for Oct. 2/3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Colin McCarthy, 21, 229 Avery St., Marietta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
• Joshua Lee Smith, 34, 138 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with felony probation violation.
• Carla Elaine Sneed, 56, 227 Grace St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Mark Josiah Springston, 33, 404 Crawford Terrace, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Alberto Cuevas-Bobadilla, 58, 704 Corla Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Antonio Trenard Bonapart, 40, 306 Hightower Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, parole violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Alexander Cadden, 45, 1501 Augusta Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
