Area Arrests for Oct. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Samuel Myers, 53, 231 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and simple battery (family violence).
• Keith Bradley Bearden, 31, 93 Oakwood Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ezekiel Briar Lee Boyd, 25, 1644 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Josh Ryan Byrd, 21, 604 Olivia Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ladetra Shavon Cross, 41, 7886 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance; possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Allison Marie Dickerson, 46, 315 N. Fredrick St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Shamair Dichelle Dixon, 37, 94 Johnson St., Kingston, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Craig Lawrence Dunbar, 41, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Darryn Jovonn Fray, 31, 705 Walt Lane N.E., Woodstock, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Kizz Roshanna Jones, 45, 971 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Bryan Daniel Maidlow, 39, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by taking/larceny/automobile theft, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, open container violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kaylie Danielle Poole, 27, 169 Clairmount Drive S.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation.
• Travon Sands, 17, 2776 Nancy Drive, Macon, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and battery.
• Pluma Diane Weeks Conner, 52, 562 Mitchell Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Ricky Allen Gray, 39, 292 Everglades Blvd., Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change or usage and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Hank Ernest Griggs Jr., 51, 2406 First St.-32, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, obstructing an emergency call, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
