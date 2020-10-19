Area Arrests for Oct. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joseph Alan Robison, 61, 621 N. Seventh Ave.-Apt. 9, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with battery/simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 33, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with standards for brake lights violation, driving without insurance, expired license plate, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of meth.
• Randy Lee Cochran, 36, 601 Broadway Drive, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony theft by taking/larceny and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Guadalupe Alex Ramirez-Lopez, 36, 2009 Southcrest Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
• Shaquae Divine Robinson, 26, 816 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Luis Antonio Gomez-Gonzalez, 25, 615 Peachtree St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Damon Bruce Fishback II, 32, 22 Lanesboro Court, Dallas, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault and loitering/prowling.
• Mauricio Rigoberto Juarez-Ramirez, 35, 1506 E. 17th St., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Noah Chad Killian, 22, 62 Jim Petty Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and public drunkenness.
• Anthony Thomas Johnson, 23, 913 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony statutory rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation.
• Shawn Douglas Nance, 50, 212 JB Hart Road, Palmer, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Oscar Samuel Perez, 19, 282 Lake Shore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to use signal, two counts of open container violation, littering highway, improper right turn, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, reckless driving and DUI (less safe).
