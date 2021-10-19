Area Arrests for Oct. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Calvin Ray Carnes, 68, 39 Mountain Shadow Lane, Flintstone, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Charles Clowers, 33, 612 Stone St.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Donna Jean Daniels, 57, 612 Stone St.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gabrielle Alean Dye, 20, 510 Lakeview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Joseph Ervin, 37, 4145 Ringgold Road-apartment 125, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and felony theft by taking.
• Logan Douglas Gordon, 40, 117 Bank of Dalton Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kimberly Michelle Matthews, 30, 334 Camp Jordan Road, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking of government property, possession of cocaine, driving without a license, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and taillights/lenses required on vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954.
• Timothy Lee Matthews, 32, 334 Camp Jordan Road, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, violation of a limited driving permit, possession and use of drug-related objects and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Eric Puentes, 34, 133 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Christopher Lynn Sosebee, 62, 39 Collett Drive, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and hit and run.
• Scott Kelly Osteen, 36, 919 Elk St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, possession of meth, bicycle must be on the right side of the road and lights and other equipment on bicycles violation.
