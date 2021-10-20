Area Arrests for Oct. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Dewayne Petty, 42, 947 Prince Beam Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
• Carl Eugene Hammontree, 31, 1419 Pressley Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Teri Michelle Harris, 26, 374 Carol Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Stacie Leigh Merk, 27, 1392 U.S. Highway N., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• My Essence Stockdale, 21, 10302 Waldrop Place, Decatur, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (check).
• Daniesha Elette Thompson, 29, 10302 Waldrop Place, Decatur, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Ryan Brent Whitehead, 35, 562 Bethel Church Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and violation of a family violence order.
• Jimmy Daryl Coleman, 39, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Bradley Hardy Jordan, 42, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), felony tampering with evidence and public drunkenness.
• Ronnie Marce Wilson Jr., 39, 28 Constitution Circle, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth.
