Area Arrests for Oct. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Richard Joseph Culver, 41, 5138 Fernwood Drive, Acworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Tiffani Leighanna Kornegay, 34, 88 E. Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Dakota Austin Bottomlee, 21, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-723, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Marcus Cody Mathis, 29, 1789 Spring Place Resaca Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Billy Glen Smith, 47, 1431 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving a motorcycle without insurance, improper/erratic lane change, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, passing in the same lane as a vehicle, motorcycle operating between lanes/splitting lanes, speeding, following too closely, driving with the wrong class of license, improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings, driving too fast for conditions, distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using a cellphone or radio, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, three counts of reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and two counts of driving with an expired license plate.
• Michael Colegrove, 26, 4460 Rocky Branch Road, Walland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, speeding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Paul Langley Mason, 44, no address listed, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
