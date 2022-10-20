Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aurelio Manriquez, 42, 1114 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jared Roger Moore, 42, 900 Sandy Dunes-3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Kenneth Lamar Saunders, 34, 314 Goodwill Drive-26, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Craign James Wilson, 31, 230 Old Orchard Square-754, East Ellijay, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Normas Cecilia Juarez-Morales, 41, 1314 Kami St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
