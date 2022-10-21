Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Andrew Ash, 27, 798 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• James Wesley Forester Jr., 31, 1141 Putnam Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jeffery Eugene Ross, 60, 4594 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Francisco Javier Sotelo, 47, 605 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of a schedule 1/2 drug.
• Santos Sotelo Jr., 53, 605 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of cocaine.
• Brooke Logan Paniagua, 25, 1513 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Roberto Augustine Pina, 36, 2507 Todd Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, purchase/possession/control of synthetic cannabinoid/marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving too fast for conditions and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jerome Wilson Walton, 36, 106 Sunray Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
