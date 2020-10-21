Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Edward Lee Burgess, 58, 140 York St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tanessa Rashell Kephart, 23, 379 Caylor Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Sidney Reid Merritt, 27, 104 Paddle Wheel Court, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer and following too closely.
• Jorge Alejandro Morales-Munoz, 27, 130 Greyland Farm Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane (driving on the wrong side of the road).
• Debra Ann Paris, 30, 201 S. 4th Ave.-1, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michael Joseph Travis, 22, 1816 Susan Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery (family violence) and first-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Hunter Andrew Daughtrey, 23, 1018 Scott Brown Road S.E., Fairmount, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, simple battery against law enforcement personnel, felony failure to appear, felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Justin Lee Edwards, 33, 161 Graham St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, and lack of lights and other equipment on bicycles.
• Mitchell Lamar Hill, 26, 591 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Donald Herbert Wilhite, 49, 4468 Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree burglary (forced entry of a nonresidence), criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving with no operating brake lights or signal devices.
