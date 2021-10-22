Area Arrests for Oct. 23/24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Lorenzo Arteaga, 31, 1003 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Stephani G. Cline-Walraven, 29, 2624 N. Pine Lake Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Christopher Ryan Curtis, 33, 424 Benton St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and running a red light.
• Johnny Terrelle Greene, 52, 1606 Oakhill Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jayme Lee McCollum, 35, 240 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Heather Nichole Owens, 32, 240 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony deposit account fraud/bad checks and three counts of aggravated misdemeanor deposit account fraud/bad checks.
• Amanda Victoria Russano, 35, 100 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Cabrina Suzanna Scott, 34, 2851 Wells Drive S.E.-7, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with identity theft fraud.
• George Garfield Thomas, 37, 104 Millers Lane, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Christopher London York, 33, 201 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Michael Edward Belprez, 58, 9463 El Tejado Road, La Mesa, California, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Shawn Austin Denton, 25, 263 Rolling Acres Fifth St., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Yordany Gonzalez, 19, 4421 N.W. 32nd St., Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery (strongarm, street), aggravated assault (weapon), battery and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.