Area Arrests for Oct. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Andrew J. Anthony, 36, 445 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nicholas Scott Thompson, 27, 2216 Mount Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Rigoberto Urrutia-Romero, 70, 1214 N. Hamilton St.-B, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely and driving without a valid license.
• Susan Elizabeth Ogle, 54, 818 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.