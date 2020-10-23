Area Arrests for Oct. 24-25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chris Bates, 20, 4502 Atlantic Ave., St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
• Eddie Clayton, 45, 142 Athens Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Meigs County, Tennessee).
• Natalia Kathleen Cline, 28, 311 Paige St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Carrie Michelle Gilbert, 40, 1404 Pamela Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Larry Hill, 50, 1120 Holloway Ridge Road, Spring City, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Jason William Morgan, 32, 110 Sunshine St.-B, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• April Faye Newton, 28, 6765 Lott Road, Semmes, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• John Matthew Pack, 37, 245 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Henry Painter, 41, 2080 Old Federal Road N.-Apt. B, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Glenn Sanford, 55, 423 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), tag light required violation, taillights/lenses violation, brake lights violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Travis Kyle Saylor, 34, 1171 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery/simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass, false imprisonment and cruelty to children.
• Eva Sue Ward, 42, 3437 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Phyllis Lautrell West, 50, 362 New Prospect Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with hit and run and DUI (drugs).
• Felipe J. Patino Jr., 33, 212 N. Easterling St.-124, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.