Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bennie Dixon, 21, 192 Bumble Bee Way-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sodomy and child molestation.
• Christian Santana-Gutierrez, 22, 448 Cedar St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), two counts of aggravated stalking, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and harassing communications.
• Robert Joseph Watson, 42, 921 Lake Katherine Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Safety with false imprisonment, cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and battery (family violence).
• Jahaziel Berroa-Inirio, 31, 1934 Hearthstone Place-6, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with rape (gun), child molestation and incest.
• Steven Richard Bramlett, 43, 703 Hampton Court, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Toby Lee Gates, 27, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Joseph Grant, 55, 110 Howart Drive, Adairsville, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
• Zachary Thomas Matthews, 29, 356 Rose Circle, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew James McLemore, 33, 444 LaFayette Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gary Lamar Ridley, 52, 800 Red Clay Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Ronald DeWayne Shropshire, 48, 254 Mount Carmel Church Road-F, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Justis Hakeem Washington, 23, 2150 Arbordale Place-29, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Jodee Michelle Williams, 29, 506 S. Second Ave.-109, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• William Lane Haley, 54, 3647 Resaca LaFayette Road N.W., Sugar Valley, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
• William Henry Jackson, 30, 1818 Blythe St., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and open container violation.
• Esau Jacob Roblero-Roblero, 31, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• Morgan Joan Brooks, 36, 215 Doe Trail-20, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• Daniel Keith Dunn, 44, 7616 Kimberton Drive E., Nolensville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and speeding.
• Ramiro Gonzalez-Fabela, 35, 1706 Magnolia Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and battery (family violence).
• Carlos Lopez-Miranda, 23, 2402 Antioch Road-301, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Morgan Ashley Rash, 32, 310 Little River Trail, Eatontpn, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Moises Resendiz-Angeles, 36, 814 Park Creek Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and parking, standing or driving a motor vehicle in a private parking area after asked not.
• Robert Christopher Young, 48, 64 Henson Way, Blue Ridge, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), hit and run, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, two counts of open container violation and reckless driving.
• Trinity Cole Chase, 30, 48 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.