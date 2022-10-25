Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Lee Bell, 58, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Johnathan Lee Calhoun, 29, 944 Progress Road, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gordon Patrick Livingston, 58, 4204 Long View Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and possession of meth.
• Jody Michael Stokes, 43, 2615 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Leslie Welcome Dial, 40, 2507 Todd Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Patchen Patrick Gates, 33, 1900 Upper Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.