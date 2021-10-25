Area Arrests for Oct. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Terry Johnathan Cochran, 33, 130 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeremy Shane Dempsey, 48, 4786 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jansen Dewayne Faulkner, 43, 2825 Suncrest Drive-12, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Alan Long, 24, 127 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation and felony shoplifting.
• Brandon Dakota Manis, 29, 325 Dr. Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Chandler Jordan Quinn, 26, 746 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Clara Elizabeth Taylor, 39, 196 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• Angel Elizabeth Thomason, 43, 1506 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nicole Lynn Tillberry, 33, 111 S. Varnell Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Patrick Williams, 40, 493 Springplace Drive, Millen, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
• Lloyd David Beck, 60, 1099 Norton Bridge Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; driving without insurance; driving with a suspended or revoked license; two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana; possession of meth and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Jaiden Marie Chamlee, 22, 416 John C. Sentence Drive, Murrayville, Michigan, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Marsha Diana Dean, 41, 506 S. Second Ave.-2, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Westley Brandon Hall, 32, 301 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
• Miranda Maria Headrick, 26, 2372 Bryant Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony tampering with evidence.
• Jimmy Diane Maggi, 27, 4156 N. Highway 225-Lot 40, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jonathan S. Mora Perera, 21, 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Heather Nicole Smith, 33, 618 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug (hallucinogen) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Luis Soto-Vazquez, 30, no address listed, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Christopher James Taylor, 29, 121 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Lucero Avila, 26, 989 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Devon Aragon, 35, 110 Old Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, change of address or name required within 60 days and reckless driving.
• Krystal Nicole Dyer, 33, 216 Oak St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property and felony probation violation.
• Moises Angel Casillas, 17, 812 Showalter Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, open container violation and a lights violation.
• Sandra Gail Fowler, 57, 176 Mountain Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hannah Ashley Miller, 35, 1737 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI.
• Leslie Keith Nichols, 39, 789 Bermuda St.-F4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and improper passing on the left.
• Giselle Ortega, 17, 609 Stillwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21 and failure to maintain lane.
• Jacob Nathaniel Straughn, 26, 4780 Brown Bridge Road S.E.-Lot D, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Casey Christopher Wanat, 31, 3250 Buchanan Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Steven Voyles, 55, 4357 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects, speeding, running a red light, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• David Michael Hayes, 22, 399 Florence Ave.-9G, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to yield while turning left.
