Area Arrests for Oct. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Lynn Towry, 34, 306 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Matthew Steven Amos, 37, 4017 Oster Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• James Robert Baker, 51, 1116 Stay Lodge-405, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Ronnie Justin Favors, 31, 281 Scott Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Lee Alpha Grogan, 53, 127 Third Ave. Extension, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with seat belts violation (adults), driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Gloria B. Madrigal, 22, 330 Imperial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Francis James Pfuntner, 46, 406 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and contempt of Superior Court.
• Travis Buck Powell, 31, 1371 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Pedro Davila Salazar, 23, 622 Fifth Ave.-4, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Martin Thomas Thornley, 24, 4251 Sierra Drive, Forest Park, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated sodomy, battery and incest.
• Easton River Corey Walston, 22, 3408 Lower Garden Springs Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Wesley Raymone Walton, 21, 1228 N. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with disorderly conduct, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Christopher Blake Whitmore, 22, 207 Rankin Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
