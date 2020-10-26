Area Arrests for Oct. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chris Anthony Callahan, 49, 1194 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by conversion of business property and possession of meth.
• Jeremy Kyler Couch, 25, 2450 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary and felony theft by taking.
• Rebecca Lynn Dunn, 48, 4118 Cleveland Highway-10, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jasmine Lashea Folks, 20, 1308 Herbert St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jeremy Ryan Gladden, 30, 2456 Mount Vernon Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Randall Lee Hawkins, 29, 2570 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Christopher Wayne Welch, 17, 140 Springfield Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with rape, misdemeanor statutory rape (the victim is at least 14 but less than 16/the offender is 18 or younger and no more than four years older) and electronic transmission/posting of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct without consent.
• Michael Keith Adams, 46, 109 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and driving too fast for conditions.
• Adilen Castillo Aragon, 26, 105 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with violation of a limited driving permit, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI (less safe).
• Herbey Delgado, 19, 102 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Debra Lynne Haggard, 66, 149 Graystone Way, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Michael Benjamin Hansen, 38, 2545 Marquette Ave., Muskegon, Michigan, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without insurance.
• John William McKeehan, 39, 310 Yellow Rock Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and following too closely.
• Huel Lee Thain, 55, 672 Champagne Trail, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Orville Lee Clayton Jr., 32, 121 Coho Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Joshua Michael Cummings, 30, 2200 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and felony theft by taking.
• Yovani Escalante-Lucas, 29, 615 Fifth Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, public drunkenness, criminal attempt to commit a felony and giving false information to a law officer.
• Aldo Daniel Franco, 21, 60 Brandon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Paul David Hayes, 33, 1530 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and improper backing.
• Crystal Gayle Jones, 42, Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeffery David Moore, 50, 155 Crabtree Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain lane.
