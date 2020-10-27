Area Arrests for Oct. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jason Jedidiah Arnold, 29, 172 Parrish Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper passing on left, open container violation, name/address change violation and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
• Christopher Morgan Austin, 28, 809 Red Clay Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, neglect of a disabled adult/elder/resident of a care facility and exploitation/deprivation of services to a disabled adult/elder/resident of a care facility.
• Cindy Ann Brackett, 35, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-208, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a license, impeding the flow of traffic and a taillights violation.
• Chrisanna Nicole Mooring, 38, 1885 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Brandon Michael Norton, 27, 2090 Mulberry Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth.
• Billy Puckett Jr., 66, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft.
• William Lee Slaughter Jr., 34, 184 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely and driving without a license.
• Brandon James Trammell, 27, 1838 Lawson Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Somer Nicole Sharp, 38, 429 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony and criminal trespass.
