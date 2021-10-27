Area Arrests for Oct. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael A. Boykin, 50, 2124 Cleveland Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Derrick Lamar Chastain, 34, 214 Robbie Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Garrison, 46, 302 Shepherd Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Miguel Angel Meraz, 30, 1603 Mill Creek Road-12, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property (private), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule 1 hallucinogen, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor probation violation, reckless driving and running a red light.
• Melanie Brook Powers, 44, 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Timothy Cash Smith, 59, 275 Rogers Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Russell Austin Wooden, 24, 3168 Circle View Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Randall Brogdon, 37, 3648 Larry Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of a schedule 4 substance, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William Michael Burggraf, 46, 133 Cherokee Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
