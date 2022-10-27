Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel James Epperson, 57, 306 Kay Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Bonita Marie Evans, 41, 306 Kay Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth.
• Fred David Hair Jr., 53, 706 White Bluff Road-322, Savannah, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Cassie Dana Parks, 48, 3000 Claraconan Road, Apopka, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Sydney Angelica Shaffor, 19, 300 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• James Harold Tolliver II, 63, 1209 W. Lakeshore Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
