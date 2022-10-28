Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration.
The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Isaac Donavan Alexander, 19, 2011 James Court N.E, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with child molestation.
• Jessica Leann Campbell, 30, 795 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Shannon Durand Cassell, 38, 201 Bryant Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with battery (family violence) and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Mark Richard Feinstein, 53, 2380 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Porsha Bryann Teems, 34, 269 Bethel Church Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Buddy Lee Wooten, 46, 6 Bragg Circle, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dylan Daniel Worsham, 24, 508 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• William Wooten, 29, 2729 Old Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.