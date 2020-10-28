Area Arrests for Oct. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Samuel Allen Minton, 37, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Edward Lee Burgess, 58, 140 York St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sabrina Caroline Burnette, 41, 1004 Cartwright Place-8, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure of driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios) and failure to maintain lane.
• John David Carter, 43, 393 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Marina Lynn Perez, 27, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-104, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Aaron Nathaniel Whaley, 31, 119 Bradley St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mario Alberto Rivera-Ulloa, 43, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, taillights violation, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving without a valid license.
