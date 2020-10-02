Area Arrests for Oct. 3-4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Angela Michelle Bailey, 48, 149 Lower Dug Gap Road-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Paul Walter Bender, 26, 717 W. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and influencing a witness.

• Shawn Richard Killham, 20, 1306 Underwood St.-16, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Ricardo Ortiz, 21, 1121 River Dam Road-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation and possession of meth.

• Daniel Joseph Usrey, 41, 900 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Anthony Roy Wilson, 26, 421 Green Hill Way, Loganville, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.

