Area Arrests for Oct. 30-31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Lee Brown II, 38, 70 Pinewood Drive, Carrollton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• George Neal Hicks, 45, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Shundy Betheal Hicks, 40, 1202 Georgian Place-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Christina Marie Mercado, 43, 8285 Kendric Drive, Jonesboro, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Beau Richard Smith, 30, 5463 Waterlevel Highway, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Floyd Jacob Smith, 22, 1458 New Hope Church Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Michael Zachary Taylor, 34, 826 Kingston Road, Chickamauga, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Timothy James Ward, 62, 809 Heritage Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• Timothy Jerone White, 59, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-105, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 substance and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Charles Nash Gray Sr., 65, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and violation of lights and equipment requirements on bicycles.
• Alex Pineda-Arellano, 26, 110 Mallory Drive N.W.-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance) and battery (family violence).
