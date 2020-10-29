Area Arrests for Oct. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sandra Lynn Mashburn, 60, 14311 Highway 411 N., Tennga, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Jeffery Dewayne Weaver, 46, 551 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and simple battery (family violence).
• Marc Allen Foster, 42, 622 Fifth Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (other, weapon), two counts of felony probation violation, two counts of felony failure to appear, simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change or usage.
• Jessica Leah Haynes, 34, 223 Lee Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of drug-related items.
• Tyler Lamar Hefner, 22, 1099 Davenport Road-D, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• Charles Marsh, 21, 324 Horseshoe Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of kidnapping (adult), two counts of false imprisonment, armed robbery (residence, gun), two counts of aggravated assault (gun), two counts of pointing a firearm at another and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Cristian Munguia, 24, 2506 Zoysia Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of kidnapping (adult), two counts of false imprisonment, armed robbery (residence, gun), two counts of aggravated assault (gun), battery, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Robin Annette Turbyfill, 42, 2106 South Dixie Highway-7, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Corrie Lee Campbell, 46, 3720 Stephens Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joey Lamar Conner Jr., 25, 130 Citizen St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence) and terroristic threat and acts.
• Mayra Alejandra Garcia, 31, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-255, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence) and felony probation violation.
• Carmon Marie Patterson, 35, 4526 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
