Area Arrests for Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ian Michael Clark, 25, 145 N. Wood Drive, Sandy Springs, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 29, 1668 Woodlawn Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• David Michael Goodrich, 65, 542 Duke Drive, Marietta, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with DUI and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Dickie Lee Haynes, 51, 408 Bristol Place-5, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Eliezer Herrera-Sanchez, 28, 350 Trails End Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal.
• Mitchell Douglas Phillips, 36, homeless, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and drug-related objects (first and second offense).
• Kayleigh Gwendolyn Pittman, 21, 2631 Roberts Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Melanie Brook Powers, 43, 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of contraband across guard lines, felony crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, two counts of criminal attempt to commit felony and unlawful for any person to obtain for, procure for or give to an inmate tobacco or any product.
• Angel Luis Torres-Rivera Jr., 31, 1683 Ross Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.