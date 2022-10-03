Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandi Lynne Carrell, 41, 155 Right Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Jo Cash, 37, 230 Norton Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Anthony Dewayne Cloer, 41, 1565 Fox Bridge Road-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, two counts of simple battery (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Ramiro Adiel Colon-Torres, 22, 216 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Andrew Douglas Allen Griffith, 33, 166 Lower Mill Creek Road-303, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, hit and run and driving without a valid license.
• Heather Nicole Lovingood, 35, 1900 Summit View Drive-169, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Justin Kyle Pippin, 44, 905 Liddell St.-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (weapon) and aggravated assault (weapon).
• Peter Evan Ratcliff, 59, 928 Magnolia St., Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dunovan C. Steele, 44, 737 N. Holly Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Dustin Gilbert Webb, 18, 219 Rudy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), safety belts violation, lights violation and driving without a license.
• Jerry Wayne Anderson, 56, 901 Brickridge Road, Crossville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Jeston Mario Brafford, 36, 913 Vernon Ave.-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Jelisa Burse, 31, 3720 N. Woodland Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, first-degree forgery, possession of a controlled substance by means of fraud and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
• James Larry Eller, 40, 164 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Branson Elliot Johnson, 25, 4903 Muse Road, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Tayveon Shanard King, 17, 749 Cascade Drive, Forest Park, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Michael Christopher Lee, 51, 1446 Highway 41-208, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Patricia Yvonne McMichael, 64, 4156 Highway 225 N.-74, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jaden Bryan Nunez, 20, 112 Gillespie Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Chimdi Obumneme Ogbeka, 33, 469 Adams Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Bryon Jeffery Sanford, 51, 4309 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Randall Van Pelt, 30, 226 Sapp Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Matthew White, 36, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, open container violation, felony failure to appear, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway, improper passing on the left, speeding, tail lights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jodee Michelle Williams, 29, 89 Hooker Lane, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Pamela Brianne Denney, 37, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• Antonio Martinez-Lopez, 26, 704 Olivia Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, running a red light, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Elvis Sebastian, 22, 1698 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Kourey Jermaine Shelton, 26, 4495 Feather Way, Douglasville, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Brandon Lamar Silvers, 21, 3641 S. Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a scheduled 2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI (multiple substances), hit and run and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• John William Boyd, 64, 579 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, tag light required and failure to maintain lane.
• Benjamin Lyric Burkett, 18, 507 School St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and driving on a restricted license.
• Esmalin Rene Chavez, 28, 414 Barbara Lane-7, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Johnathon Lee Tanner Cockburn, 27, 1890 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Julian Jesus Estrada, 28, 1116 Willowdale Road-611, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Yenifer Vanesa Lopez-Garcia, 20, 4740 Tammy Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (drugs), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and use of safety belts violation.
• Rene Armando Ortiz-Velazquez, 23, 4067 Manor Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of cocaine, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Michael Christopher Taylor, 46, 92 Pine Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brock Raymond Patterson, 46, 272 Willow Springs Road-1, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
