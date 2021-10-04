Area Arrests for Oct. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Casey Zane Ashlock, 28, 171 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and second-degree vehicular homicide.
• Leonard Lamar Cooper Jr., 57, address unknown, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Black, 56, 1320 Winton Drive-B15, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with child molestation.
• Ronnie Joe Long, 53, 401 Barbara Ave.-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Janice Rena Spurlock, 48, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edward Todd Hudson, 23, 704 Temple Grove Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brooke Rachelle Wells, 29, 579 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Krystal Nicole Dyer, 33, 216 Oak St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects.
• Ramon Martinez-Perez, 49, 404 Paige St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Valerie Curtis Soph, 50, 308 Pheasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, misdemeanor theft by deception, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Josue Gijon, 19, 899 Concord Road S.E.-apartment C5, Smyrna, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with speeding, reckless driving and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
