Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ricardo Arias, 28, 104 Fannin Drive, Goodlesttsville, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Salvador Barrios, 23, 521 Blythe Ferry Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• Billy Grant Burton, 39, 25 Baldridge Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Patrick Wayne Carter, 30, 900 Lake St.-9, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michelle Josline Guijon-Hernandez, 23, 327 Goodwill Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Amanda Michelle Mason, 46, 893 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Heath Lee Rhymer, 49, 112 Manta Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ponciano Zendejas Jr., 40, 1317 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
