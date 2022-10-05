Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Houston Avery Headrick, 30, 2393 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Brittany Nicole Williams, 33, 1478 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Heather Michelle Brock, 31, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gennie Sue Coffey, 47, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft and eight counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Anthony Douglas Owens, 31, 567 Piney Hill, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Dicey Maranda Reed, 36, 556 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• James William Taylor Jr., 56, 115 Coho Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check).
• Cathrine Bien-Aime, 36, 1733 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.-103, Daytona Beach, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Tara Lynn Fortenberry, 29, 220 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Debra Michele Gordon, 44, 902 Glenn Ave., Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, felony tampering with evidence and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Tarvares Nelson, 43, 4177 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Abigal Briann Petty, 21, 2807 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
