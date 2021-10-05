Area Arrests for Oct. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Hunter Hayden Amos, 23, 306 Harper Valley Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cody Allen Atkins, 27, 4333 Banks Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• John William Ault, 60, 117 Burnette Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with interstate interference with custody.
• William Shane Cook, 47, 871 Bridges Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jose Alberto Garnica, 35, 133 Bowie Lane, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Paulino Malpica-Lopez, 50, 854 Callahan Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Maylene Abigail O'Donald, 22, 463 Vaughn Drive, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Hubert Edward Wallace Jr., 41, 12 Argon Drive, Rome, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Lakwon Marquise Fleming, 24, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Joanne Lynn Ingle, 52, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Lynn Sosebee, 62, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.