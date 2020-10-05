Area Arrests for Oct. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Harold Allen Bartley, 62, 3069 N. Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a traffic control device and possession of meth.
• Kristal Pearl Jackson, 33, 1104 Walston St.-B200, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Angel Katherine Kendrick, 39, 194 Deer Park Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of meth.
• Heath Austin Sexton, 19, 1595 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Javier Mitchell Zuniga, 23, 465 Henderson Mountain Road, Jasper, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Coy Wayne Clark, 29, 444 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, two counts of felony failure to appear, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, hit and run and driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Clayton Corfitzson, 33, 209 Squirrel Ave., Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to animals.
• Michael Austin Garner, 43, 952 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with tag light required, registration and license plate requirement violation, two counts of seat belt violation (children 5 and under) two counts of DUI (endangering a child under 14), no proof of insurance, concealing the identity of a vehicle and DUI.
• Raven Lee Wilkins, 31, 2864 Waring Road N.W.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle and fugitive from justice (Polk County, Tennessee).
• Howard Lee Preston Allmon, 29, 1892 Raburn Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Steven Ezequiel Almondova Antunez, 23, 161 N. Dale Ave.-16, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Douglas Brooks, 58, 920 Dallas Pond Road, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, battery (family violence) and felony obstruction of a firefighter by threat/violence.
• Frances Rennee Fint, 57, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Dakota Lamar Townson, 30, 261 Carter Stealey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and DUI (less safe).
• Julian Jerome Edwards, 61, 210 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth, drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
