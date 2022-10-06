Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cassandra Rebecca Blue, 46, 414 Arrowhead Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alexander Ray Crofford, 27, 526 W. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with robbery and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Angel Raul Cruz, 17, 514 Parkside Place-1514, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.
• Haywood Tariq Lemay, 45, 1427 Eason St., Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Crystal Mae Russell 40, 2220 Chattanooga Road-D155, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Rickey Allen Coram, 36, 147 Lambeth Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tracy Lavaar Harris, 42, 321 N. Grimes St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and hit and run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.