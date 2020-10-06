Area Arrests for Oct. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kristy Lucinda Davenport, 42, 59 Bagley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug and two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Arron Jim Stover, 40, 199 Solar Drive, Blue Ridge, was charged Sunday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and criminal trespass on a state park.
• Blake Christopher Dutton, 32, 301 Keith St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Donald Bradley Holcomb, 56, 500 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated assault.
• David William Holmes, 43, 400 Regal Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by state probation with felony parole violation.
• Dewayne David Pack, 54, 4052 E. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles with felony parole violation.
• Brenda Rodriguez-Martinez, 17, 4933 Farmstead Court N.E., Woodstock, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery.
• Joshua David Shirey, 30, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Ann Smith, 40, 4850 Alternate Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Vaden Tucker Stanley, 18, 53 Buford Ridley Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Tamara Chae Washington, 32, 4830 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Margaret Black Bagley, 62, 1082 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Curtis Tyrone Hunt, 56, 1082 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, running a red light, hit and run, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
