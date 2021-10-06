Area Arrests for Oct. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Steven Richard Bramlett, 42, 703 Hampton Court-3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of first-degree forgery.
• Alex Dale Decker, 27, 1061 Walker Town Road, Rhea, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Artavious Donelle Dixon, 17, 312 W. Ezzard Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and sale or intent to sell marijuana.
• William Keith Jarrell, 54, 64 Stockmar Road, Villa Rica, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Scott Rendale Millsap, 54, 127 Handcar Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and parole violation.
• Alvaro Alejandro Valdovinos, 17, 219 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, speeding, tint violation and driving without a license.
• Jeffrey Todd Wigley, 51, 816 Cannon Run S.W., Marietta, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, public indecency, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Javian Laquan Wright, 17, 200 Wood Park Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and sale or intent to sell marijuana.
• Claudio Adame-Estrada, 31, 118 Marbut Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Ashton Demond Blackwell, 17, 501 Anderson Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and sale or intent to sell marijuana.
• Alan Loyd Curtis, 18, 314 Sparks Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and sale or intent to sell marijuana.
• Joseph Anthony Fernandez, 18, 314 Goodwill Drive-27, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and sale or intent to sell marijuana.
• Jose Edgar Perez-Adame, 21, 118 Marbut Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.