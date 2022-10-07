Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Steven Amos, 38, 4017 Oster Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Detez Jamaikio Brooks, 30, 1481 Prospect Road, Madison, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Angela Dawn Holloway, 52, 136 Old Jasper Road, Huntsville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Todd Mitchell Johnson, 67, 2015 McGaughey Chapel Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Mark Anthony Love, 33, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Owens, 33, Eaton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Kati Lynn Roberts, 27, 300 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with home invasion, armed robbery, burglary (forced entry, residence), kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
• Cynthia Michelle West, 51, 581 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Bailey Ryan Jones, 19, 1704 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
