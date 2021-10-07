Area Arrests for Oct. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tammy Sue Carroll, 49, 220 Sosebee Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jerry Wayne Hawkins, 55, 66 Windmill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Francis James Pfuntner, 46, 1001 Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, lights violation, violation of standards for brake lights, driving with an expired license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jeremiah Ryan Allgood, 30, 1702 Stinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• David Anthony Burton Jr., 29, 1302 N. Tibbs Road-21, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jessica Nicole Delli, 25, 169 Aubrey Ave., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Jesse Cole Manis, 37, 1251 Presley Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving without insurance.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 48, 596 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Julio Neftali Perez-Cabrera, 27, 4529 Stevens Road, St. Louis, Missouri, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, headlights violation, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
