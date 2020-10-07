Area Arrests for Oct. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Thomas Lamar Adams, 54, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Robert Lee Morrison, 52, 237 Twin Lakes Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana; possession of meth; two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution administering, sale or or possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Gary John Barlettano, 68, 2170 Arbordale Place-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ernesto Andres Diaz, 28, 430 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Caleb Dotson, 25, 134 Chisholm Trail, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Ulysis Garcia, 34, 1205 Vann Circle-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Beverly Jeanette Greeson, 42, 1107 Penrose Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jacob Alvie Manis, 25, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Dennis Lee Miller, 46, 320 Leyland Way-G, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime (drugs).
• Samantha Ryan Miller, 35, 1004 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Blake Chandler Quinn, 19, 107 S. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of meth.
• Jacob Preston Sanders, 26, 680 Fennell Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police office; misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property; possession of meth; failure to maintain lane; no operating brake lights or signal devices; possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony; possession and use of drug-related objects; failure to stop/yield when emerging from alley, driveway or building; failure to stop at a stop sign; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road; driving too fast for conditions; operating without correct registration; passing in a no passing zone; and reckless driving.
• James Reno Smith, 40, 3879 Rosedale Lane, Douglasville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony, operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Howard Stephens, 47, 135 Rooker Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Jeffrey Michael Streiff, 68, 606 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Evan Glen Phillips, 1070 Sheed Road-3, Freeman, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime (drugs).
• Kyle Christian Schwanebeck, 25, 2106 Chattanooga Road-130, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
