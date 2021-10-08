Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Edwin Fralick, 59, 115 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kaycee Dawn Hall, 27, 458 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joseph Tate Luffman, 39, 128 Williams Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jason Wyatt Tatum, 53, 115 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Terry Rance Tatum, 58, 115 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Alan West, 46, 3412 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
